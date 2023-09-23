VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Illinois woman was arrested for a DUI after excessive speeding through a construction zone Friday afternoon.

On September 22 at approximately 1:10 p.m. Indiana State Troopers were patrolling State Road 63 at State Road 234 near a construction zone when a trooper noticed a vehicle traveling at high speeds northbound.

The trooper used a lidar gun and was able to receive a speed of 72 miles-per-hour in a posted 45 miles-per-hour zone. The vehicle continued at this speed through the construction zone and police were able to stop the vehicle through a traffic stop.

The woman, Claudia A. Scoggins age 72 of Eldorado, Illinois, showed signs of impairment and failed a field sobriety test. Scoggins was transported to an area hospital where she submitted to a chemical test.

Her test results indicated a blood alcohol content level of .15% which put Scoggins at a level for enhanced penalties in the state of Indiana.

Scoggins was arrested and turned over to the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department where she was charged with;