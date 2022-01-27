Illinois man surfed porn site before fatal crash: charges

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors say an Illinois man was surfing a pornographic website moments before his tractor-trailer collided with a tar tanker near Lowell, killing the road construction worker who was driving.

Sixty-nine-year-old Clark R. Johnson, 69, of Hoopeston, Illinois, was charged Monday with reckless homicide, two counts of criminal recklessness and three counts of misdemeanor distracted driving.

The Post-Tribune reports Johnson was ordered held on a $4,000 cash bond, The crash occurred at 8:40 a.m. on Aug. 25, 2020, on U.S. 41 in Lowell. Sixty-three-year-old Martin Knip of LaPorte and DeMotte, was killed. Johnson was treated for minor injuries at a hospital.