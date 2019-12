WARSAW, Ind. – An Illinois man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison in the 2017 stabbing death of his cousin in Indiana.

Court records show 36-year-old Derrick Lavelle Wandrick was sentenced in Kosciusko Circuit Court on Monday as part of a plea agreement. His cousin, David Lamont Strowder Jr., was stabbed 63 times and left in a ditch.

Wandrick has claimed he has no recollection of the incident. Wandrick’s attorney, Jay Rigdon, says his client is sorry.

The victim’s family declined comment.