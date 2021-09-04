Illinois man dies after three semis crash on I-70

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Troopers from the Indiana State Police Pendleton District responded to a multiple vehicle crash involving three semi tractor-trailers on I-70 near the 124 mile-marker on September 3 before noon.

The preliminary investigation by Master Trooper Barry Bischoff revealed a 2018 Freightliner semi tractor-trailer driven by Radenko Dzamic, 68, of Lyons, Illinois was traveling westbound in the right lane. Traffic in the area was moving slow due to a construction zone.

Dzamic failed to recognize the slower moving traffic and struck the rear of a 2018 Freightliner semi tractor-trailer driven by Ghoitom Hagos, 47, of Columbus, Ohio. The impact caused the second semi tractor-trailer to strike the rear of a 2022 Peterbilt semi tractor-trailer driven by Charles Williams, 64, of Indianapolis.

Master Trooper Bischoff and a deputy from the Henry County Sheriff’s Department responded and found Dzamic unresponsive and trapped in his vehicle. A small fire started underneath the semi, and officers extinguished the flames before the fire was able to spread to the cabin.

Officers were unable to remove Dzamic from the vehicle due to its damage. Dzamic was later pronounced dead by the Henry County Coroner.

The ISP Pendleton Reconstruction Team assisted with the investigation. Both westbound lanes of I-70 were shut down for more than four hours for vehicle removal and scene processing. All lanes have now been re-opened.

Hagos and Williams were both transported to a local hospital for a blood draw, which is required under Indiana law from all drivers involved in a serious bodily injury or fatal crash. Neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected of being a contributing factor at this time.

Master Trooper Bischoff was assisted by ISP Sgt. Todd Wallace, M/Trp. Jeremy Woods, and Trooper Mark Hanna. Also assisting were the Henry County Sheriff’s Department, New Castle Fire/Medics, Spiceland Township FD, Knightstown FD, and Davis Towing.