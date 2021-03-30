Illinois driver loses control of vehicle, kills SW Indiana police officer in crash

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A fatal crash near Bloomington claimed the life of a Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy on Monday afternoon.

On Monday, Monroe County Deputy James Driver, 38 of Spencer, was driving southbound on State Road 45 near Eller Road when he was struck by a driver who lost control of his vehicle. Christopher Derr, 22, of Monticello, Illinois, was driving in the northbound lanes of State Road 45 when he lost control and swerved into Driver.

Driver’s vehicle rolled off the roadway before coming to a stop, with Driver being ejected from the vehicle.

Emergency crews arrived to the crash site around 4 p.m. to find Driver unconscious and unresponsive. Driver was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Derr and his passengers were not injured in the crash, yet Derr was transported to a nearby hospital for a voluntary blood draw.

State Road 45 was closed for several hours on Monday while police investigated the crash. The crash is still under investigation.