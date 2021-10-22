IHSAA warning about internet scam targeting high school sports fans

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) is warning Hoosiers about a growing trend in internet scamming targeting high school sports fans.

Hundreds of Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube events are promoted, sometimes within prominent online groups, that appear to be real live streams. However, some of these events are phishing for personal information and may try to install malware on your device.

Pages look similar to the examples below:

“These posts appear to be legitimately scheduled live streams and be associated with a high school or state association. However, when you click on the link, you are typically asked to enter personal information in order to gain access to the video. These are fake. Do not enter any information,” IHSAA said.

Since the start of the 2021-2022 school year, IHSAA said that there are hundreds of scam events being circulated for high school sporting events.

“Unfortunately, scammers know that live streaming is more important now than it has ever been,” said Heath Shanahan, IHSAA Director of Broadcasting. “This is a new way for someone to take advantage of the high school sports fanbase. We want to make sure that fans of our member schools do not fall prey to these scammers.”

The IHSAA Champions Network and IHSAAtv.org is the official video streaming platform of the IHSAA. Many of its member schools use this platform for their own broadcasting needs. However, IHSAA said during the regular season, many schools have decided to use other entities to do their live streaming. Hoosiers are asked to check their local high school athletic department for the correct location to watch your favorite team safely.