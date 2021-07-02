IDOH: Less than 0.1% of fully vaccinated Hoosiers test positive for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Months into Indiana’s vaccine rollout, we are getting a better picture at how effective these shots are against the coronavirus.

According to recently published data from Indiana’s Department of Health, there have been 2,572 reported breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated Hoosiers. That is less than a tenth of a percent of the fully vaccinated population.

Among those breakthrough cases, only 125 (0.004% of the fully vaccinated population) of them had to be hospitalized, and 41 of them died. The IDOH clarifies that 93% of those deaths occurred in people 65 or older.

View the full vaccine dashboard from Indiana’s Department of Health, which includes a chart on the percentage of Hoosiers who have been vaccinated.