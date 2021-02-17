Icy roads lead to 2-car crash on I-69 near Pendleton; 1 injured

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – One woman was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after losing control of her car on I-69 northbound near Pendleton Wednesday morning, resulting in a semi striking her vehicle.

Just after 2:30 a.m., Indiana State Police arrived to the 214 mile marker of I-69 northbound to find a red Toyota Prius and semi-truck crashed up against the guardrail.

An initial investigation revealed the driver of the Prius, Kelly Porter, 30, of Indianapolis was driving on the ramp when the vehicle lost control due to snow or ice. Porter’s car fishtailed and went sideways when it was struck by a semi-truck. Both vehicles suffered severe damage as a result of the crash.

Porter was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi, Robert Myers, 64, of Greenwood, was not injured.

Northbound I-69 was down to one lane early Wednesday morning as crews cleaned up the crash site.