I-465 ramp damaged by fuel explosion closed for repairs

This photo provided by Indianapolis Fire Department shows firefighters trying to put a tanker fire on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 in Indianapolis.. The driver of the tanker made contact with a portion of the guardrail on the ramp from I465 SB to I70 E. The contact, split the tank and overturned the semi, after which fire broke out. (Indianapolis Fire Department via AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (The Indianapolis Star) — The Indiana Department of Transportation says an Indianapolis highway ramp damaged when a tanker carrying jet fuel crashed and exploded will be closed for repairs through Friday.

INDOT said on Twitter that crews began working Tuesday to repair the ramp from Interstate 70 to I-465 on Indianapolis’ east side.

A spokeswoman told The Indianapolis Star that crews are pouring a new bridge deck and repairing approaches and walls.

The ramp is scheduled to reopen by Saturday.

The tanker truck overturned and exploded on Feb. 20.

