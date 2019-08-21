I-465 closure in Indianapolis extended until Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Heavy rains the past several days have forced the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) to extend the closure of all lanes of eastbound and northbound I-465 in Indianapolis until Monday morning. INDOT had originally planned to reopen the highway Saturday morning.

Contractors have been working around the clock since August 9 to restore concrete pavement, repair and replace joints, and rehabilitate bridges. INDOT crews have also been performing maintenance like sign replacements, guardrail repairs, street sweeping, and drain clearing.



Motorists should continue to plan ahead, use alternate routes, and expect delays while I-465 remains closed. All lanes will reopen ahead of the Monday morning commute.



The Indiana Department of Transportation is closing a portion of I-465 starting Friday, August 9.

No construction work on I-465 will be happening during Labor Day weekend travel period.



The second phase of the project will close I-465 Southbound to Westbound from September 6 at 9 p.m. to September 21.