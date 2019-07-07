Hydroplane pilot dies at Madison Regatta

MADISON, Ind. (WLKY) – A hydroplane driver was killed Saturday during a test run on the Ohio River for this weekend’s Madison Regatta.

Rick Beatty, 60, of Dayton, Ohio, was ejected from the open cockpit of his vintage hydroplane after hitting a wake, Jefferson County Coroner Rodney Nay confirmed.

Beatty was pulled from the river and transported to King’s Daughters’ Hospital in Madison, Indiana, where he was pronounced dead just after noon.

Beatty’s cause of death will be determined after an autopsy is performed.