Parents arrested after locking sons upstairs with no heat, lights

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation into a husband and wife after the Department of Child Services removed their children in mid-November.

John and Tammy Crowe were living with their children in a Mount Vernon residence when DCS cited dangerous and deplorable circumstances on November 13, removing their nine- and eight-year-old sons from the home.

During the investigation, Indiana State Police Detective Wes Kuykendall and Trooper Trey Stewart revealed the sons were living in the upstairs portion of the home and were often locked upstairs for long periods of time. There were several large holes in the walls and no electrical services to the light fixtures upstairs. There was only a portable light set up that was powered by an extension cord.

The boys were forced to use a plastic jug when they had to use the restroom because there was no bathroom upstairs. The glass in a bedroom window was missing, exposing the boys to the outside elements and cold temperatures. The upstairs bedroom was only heated by an electric fan mounted near the stairwell downstairs when the door was open and not locked.

The Posey County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed the investigation and issued arrest warrants for Tammy and John Crowe. They were arrested Friday evening at their residence without incident and were both taken to the Posey County Jail where they are currently being held on bond. Both were charged with Neglect of a Dependent, a Class 6 Felony.