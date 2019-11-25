Hunters can track white-tailed deer harvest on new website

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has launched a new website where hunters can see white-tailed deer harvest data from all across the state.

The data is compiled as hunters check-in their harvest. It includes the county of harvest, sex of deer harvested, type of land where the harvest took place and the type of gear used to harvest the deer. Users can compare data from multiple counties from the past five years.

The website is the result of feedback from hunters who have requested more detailed harvest data.

To view the interactive website, click here.