Hunters can apply for reserved hunt permits starting July 6

Beginning July 6, hunters can apply for a variety of reserved hunts online by visiting on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.



The online method is the only way to apply for the hunts listed below. No late entries will be accepted. Applicants must possess a hunting license that is valid for the hunt for which they are applying.



Hunters will be selected through a random computerized drawing. Applicants will be able to view draw results online within two weeks after the application period has closed. An email will be sent to all applicants when draws have been completed.



Applications for the following hunting opportunities open July 6. Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 9:

Dove Hunts : Applicants may select the desired date and property. Due to inclement spring weather, other crops may have been planted in place of or along with sunflowers. Participating properties include Atterbury, Goose Pond, Jasper-Pulaski, Kankakee, Kingsbury, Pigeon River, Glendale, J.E. Roush Lake, Willow Slough, Blue Grass, and Winamac Fish & Wildlife areas (FWAs).

: Applicants may select the desired date and property. Due to inclement spring weather, other crops may have been planted in place of or along with sunflowers. Participating properties include Atterbury, Goose Pond, Jasper-Pulaski, Kankakee, Kingsbury, Pigeon River, Glendale, J.E. Roush Lake, Willow Slough, Blue Grass, and Winamac Fish & Wildlife areas (FWAs). FWA Waterfowl Hunts: Participating FWAs include Goose Pond, Hovey Lake, Kankakee, Kingsbury, LaSalle, and Willow Slough. Province Pond Wetland Conservation Area, managed by J.E. Roush Lake FWA, will also participate.

Participating FWAs include Goose Pond, Hovey Lake, Kankakee, Kingsbury, LaSalle, and Willow Slough. Province Pond Wetland Conservation Area, managed by J.E. Roush Lake FWA, will also participate. FWA Deer Hunts: Participating FWAs include Deer Creek and Fairbanks Landing.

Participating FWAs include Deer Creek and Fairbanks Landing. State Park Deer Hunts: State Parks participating include Chain O’Lakes, Clifty Falls, Fort Harrison, Indiana Dunes, Lincoln, Ouabache, Pokagon, Potato Creek, Shakamak, Spring Mill, Summit Lake, Tippecanoe River, Turkey Run, Versailles, and Whitewater Memorial. Trine State Recreation Area and Cave River Valley Natural Area will also participate.

State Parks participating include Chain O’Lakes, Clifty Falls, Fort Harrison, Indiana Dunes, Lincoln, Ouabache, Pokagon, Potato Creek, Shakamak, Spring Mill, Summit Lake, Tippecanoe River, Turkey Run, Versailles, and Whitewater Memorial. Trine State Recreation Area and Cave River Valley Natural Area will also participate. Military and National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) Deer Hunts: Properties participating include Camp Atterbury Joint Maneuver Training Center, Big Oaks NWR, and Muscatatuck NWR. Muscatatuck NWR will host one reserved firearms deer hunt for youth.

Properties participating include Camp Atterbury Joint Maneuver Training Center, Big Oaks NWR, and Muscatatuck NWR. Muscatatuck NWR will host one reserved firearms deer hunt for youth. Indiana Private Lands Access (IPLA) Hunts: IPLA will offer deer, waterfowl, and game bird hunts. Applications for the deer and waterfowl hunts will be accepted July 6 through Aug. 9. Applications for the game bird hunts will be accepted Aug. 16 through Sept. 30. Applicants may select the date(s) and location when applying.

IPLA will offer deer, waterfowl, and game bird hunts. Applications for the deer and waterfowl hunts will be accepted July 6 through Aug. 9. Applications for the game bird hunts will be accepted Aug. 16 through Sept. 30. Applicants may select the date(s) and location when applying. Pheasant Hunts: The application period for pheasant hunts will open Aug. 16 and close Sept. 30. Additional information about these hunts will become available at a later date.

Please note that only one application per hunt is allowed. No changes can be made once an application is submitted.



The application process is now consolidated into the license system website along with CheckIN Game and HIP registration. An online account is not required to apply, but a Customer ID number is needed.



In this system, hunts without a registration fee will follow the same process as those with a fee. To register for hunts with no fee required, applicants will be asked to “Add to Cart,” “Proceed to Checkout,” and “Place Order.” If the transaction total is $0, the applicant will not be asked to enter credit card information. Applicants must “Place Order” to finish their application.



To view draw results, applicants can log in to their license system account or click “View hunt draw results” at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt. From there, applicants should select “Click here” under Reserved Hunts to see the status of registered hunts. The link will show only upcoming hunts that an individual has registered for. Logging into their online account is required to see the full history of past hunt registrations.



More information is available at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.

