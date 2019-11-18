Hunter shoots self holstering handgun

A hunter accidentally shot himself with a pistol on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the Kingsbury Fish & Wildlife Area in LaPorte County.

LAPORTE, Ind. (WANE) A Valparaiso man was sent to the hospital Sunday morning after unintentionally shooting himself according to Indiana Conservation Officers.

The incident took place at about 7:30 a.m. at the Kingsbury Fish & Wildlife Area in LaPorte County.

Vincent Fischer, 48, told Conservation Officers that while deer hunting he attempted to put his .44 caliber revolver in a holster when the gun discharged into his right leg. Fischer’s juvenile son immediately used a belt to control bleeding and called 911.

Fischer was in stable condition when he was taken to a hospital in LaPorte for treatment.