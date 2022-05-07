MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (AP) — Human remains discovered in southern Illinois in March have been identified as those of an Indianapolis woman.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the remains found on March 21 near Mount Vernon belonged to 20-year-old Keriaye M. Winfrey of Indianapolis. The cause of Winfrey’s death remains under investigation by the Jefferson County coroner’s office, which has enlisted the help of a forensic anthropologist.

The sheriff’s office says the remains were found on a roadway less than a mile west of Interstates 57 and 64. It says they appeared to be significantly decomposed.

Mount Vernon is 76 miles west of St. Louis, Missouri.