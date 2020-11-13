Human remains found in Lafayette storage facility after fire

Indiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say human remains have been found in a storage facility following a fire in Lafayette.

Lafayette police Lt. Matt Gard says fire investigators discovered the remains in a storage unit that was among several that burned Thursday morning at the facility called Simply Self Storage.

The Journal and Courier reports a forensic anthropologist is assisting the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office in its investigation.

Chief Deputy Coroner Carrie Costello says the office is treating the death “as a homicide until proven otherwise.”

An autopsy was scheduled for Friday afternoon. A positive identification is pending.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss