Human remains found in Lafayette storage facility after fire

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say human remains have been found in a storage facility following a fire in Lafayette.

Lafayette police Lt. Matt Gard says fire investigators discovered the remains in a storage unit that was among several that burned Thursday morning at the facility called Simply Self Storage.

The Journal and Courier reports a forensic anthropologist is assisting the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office in its investigation.

Chief Deputy Coroner Carrie Costello says the office is treating the death “as a homicide until proven otherwise.”

An autopsy was scheduled for Friday afternoon. A positive identification is pending.