HOBART, Ind. (WANE) A lucky person purchased a lottery ticket that matched all five numbers in the Tuesday, Jan. 2, CA$H 5 jackpot drawing that’s worth $458,872.

The ticket was purchased at the Luke gas station located at 9502 E. Ridge Rd. in Hobart.

The winning CA$H 5 numbers for Tuesday, Jan. 2, are: 4-9-13-18-21. Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here.

The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

CA$H 5 overall odds are 1 in 11.