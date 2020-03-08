Howard County sheriff fires six jail officers for misconduct

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana sheriff says he’s fired six jail officers for misconduct dating back to December.

Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher says a sergeant was fired for making inappropriate comments to two inmates.

Asher says two other officers were fired last month for lying or not cooperating during an investigation into an alleged sexual battery of a female inmate.

A third officer was fired in connection with that investigation for disclosing confidential information.

The sheriff says another officer was fired for making contact with a known felon and a sixth officer was fired for having an inappropriate inmate relationship.

