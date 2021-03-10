How to prevent or reduce Canada geese conflicts with tips from DNR

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Many breeding pairs of Canada geese start looking for nesting locations this time of year and changing the habitat in a location can help prevent human-goose conflicts later.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said once Canada geese have started using a site, it can be difficult to discourage them from staying there through the season. Preventive action is the best way to deter Canada geese.

Geese frequently return to areas where they’ve been successful nesting before, the DNR said. They prefer areas within 150 feet of open water that are surrounded by turf grass, which is their favorite food.

If geese are being fed by people, this only encourages them to congregate in large groups which makes attempts to manage them useless. The DNR said feeding Canada geese — or any other wildlife — causes the animals to lose fear of humans which increases the likelihood of conflicts with humans, especially those who have no food for them.

To discourage Canada geese from nesting at a site, before they nest, you can dissuade them at any time, without a permit from DNR, as long as you don’t harm the birds and don’t violate any local ordinances.

Effective techniques include: audial, visual or physical to include airhorns, whistles, motion sensor lights, predator decoys and sprinklers. A complete list can be found at wildlife.IN.gov/3000.htm.

The pre-nesting period is also the ideal time to consider installing temporary or permanent barriers, the DNR said. Common physical barriers include fences, rocks and strips of native plants. Learn more about physical barriers at wildlife.IN.gov/3002.htm.

Once nests are established and for the rest of the nesting season, adult male and female geese will actively defend their nest — this is when most conflicts with humans occur, the DNR said. After the last egg is laid, Canada geese incubate eggs for approximately 28 days. Eggs hatch throughout late April and June.

In June and July, adult Canada geese molt their flight feathers around the same time their newly hatched goslings emerge. The DNR said using discouragement techniques during this time will not work because neither the adults nor the goslings can fly away.

If a Canada goose nest does not have eggs or birds in it, it can be destroyed at any time without a federal permit, the DNR said. Once eggs have been laid, you can take no further action without first registering with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at epermits.fws.gov/eRCGR/geSI.aspx.

DNR district wildlife biologists are available to help individuals and communities develop their plans and provide advice specific to the situation. Their contact information is at wildlife.IN.gov/2716.htm.



More information on Canada goose management is at wildlife.IN.gov/2996.htm.