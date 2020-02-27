How to check on the status of your Indiana tax refund

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) The most frequently asked question the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR) receives during individual tax season is “Where’s my tax refund?” Luckily, DOR customers have an abundance of options to check the status of their refund including checking online, over-the-phone or in-person.

Often the quickest and easiest option for customers is to use the online Refund Status Interactive Tool, which allows individuals to check their refund status 24/7 from any internet-connected device. This tool can be found on DOR’s website at dor.in.gov by clicking on “Get Started” under “Check the Status of Your Refund.”

Don’t have internet access? Customers can call DOR’s automated refund phone line anytime day or night at 317-233-4018.

Both these options offer real-time data, allowing the customer to know the exact status of their refund, day or night.

In order to receive the status of their refund, customers need to have the following information ready:

Taxpayer’s Social Security number;

Exact amount of the refund; and

Tax year of the refund.

Individuals should keep the following in mind when waiting for their tax refund:

Allow at least two weeks of processing time for electronically submitted tax returns and four weeks for paper-filed tax returns.

Processing an individual tax return may take longer if there are incomplete forms, missing information and/or errors.

If there are issues with direct deposit of a processed refund, customers should contact their bank directly for clarification.

Customers who receive any correspondence from DOR should respond immediately.

More information on checking the status of a tax refund can be found on DOR’s website at dor.in.gov/4339.htm or by calling DOR Customer Service at 317-232-2240, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. EST.