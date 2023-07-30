FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — While most in the state of Indiana know what protocol to follow in the case of a tornado, most often don’t consider whether the type of home will play a part in safety.

Data collection done by Associated Press shows that since 1996, 53% of tornado deaths that happened within a home were in mobile or manufactured housing. Even though manufactured homes are less than 6% of the American housing stock it accounts for more than 800 deaths in mobile or manufactured homes.

In the state of Indiana since 1996 it was reported that 82% of tornado deaths in homes were within mobile or manufactured homes. Data shows 39 out of 47 deaths were the result of living in a mobile home and not being able to find proper cover in the event of a tornado.

In comparison Ohio reported only 35% of tornado deaths in homes were in mobile or manufactured homes, while Illinois reported 48%, both states having significantly lower home death rates. Ohio reported only 17 deaths since 1996 and Illinois had a total of 29.

So what should you do in the case of a tornado when living in a mobile home? The Weather Channel recommends leaving the mobile home to find shelter elsewhere, as mobile homes are not built to withstand a tornado or even straight-line winds. If you cannot find shelter it is recommended to leave the mobile home, find a low-lying area, and lie down covering your head with your hands.

The most important thing when living in a mobile home is to have up-to-date information when it comes to weather. Making sure you have a reliable way to learn about the weather and a device that can be utilized to reach others in case of an emergency.