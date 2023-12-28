INDIANA (WANE) — If you love the outdoors, what better way to usher in the new year than with a hike at an Indiana State Park?

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) offers a chance to do just that with a healthy way to ring in the new year. The hikes, organized by Indiana State Parks in cooperation with America’s State Parks, recognize the history of the First Day Hikes, which originated 20 years ago at the Blue Hills Reservation, a state park in Massachusetts.

In addition to the New Year’s Day hike, many of the Indiana State Parks Inns will be open for meals. To find out more information about each hike and to see what inns are offering meals, head to the DNR’s website.

Below is a list of parks currently participating; if you don’t see your favorite park on the list, check the website listed above.