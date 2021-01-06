House Representative talks about bills, budgets and bouncing back after COVID-19

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Lawmakers are back in Indianapolis getting ready for the start of the 2021 legislative session. However, for the first time, they are not all gathering at the Indiana Statehouse.

The house chamber has been moved from the capital building into a conference room at the Government South Center. While in session lawmakers are social distancing and wearing masks.

With the legislative session set to start Thursday, WANE 15 spoke with a Northeast Indiana lawmaker to see what bills they plan to introduce this year.

During the 2021 legislative session House Majority Floor Leader Rep. Matt Lehman (R, Berne) says there are two items the House must do: pass a budget and redistrict the state.

Lehman says the states budget is better than anticipated, but at the same time the economy is still “influx.” He says the goal of the House is to have a balanced budget and meet the needs of Hoosier. There has been some concern that the affect of COVID-19 will carry over to future budgets but that all depends on how quickly the state rebounds.

In past years the state has put money aside in a surplus or rainy day fund encase a change in the economy. With COVID-19 Lehman says the state has gone through a majority of the fund but Indiana is in a better place then surrounding states.

“We are not in a position this year that we have to additional say departments start cutting your budgets,” Lehman said. “Indiana is in a great place fiscally because of what we have done the last ten years getting Indiana to a place where we have money in the bank.”

This year is also a redistricting year. Redistricting is the process of drawing electoral district boundaries according to data given by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Due to COVID-19, data has been delayed so completing the tasks could take longer. Over the years the state has seen a shift, with people moving out of rural areas and into suburban areas.

“In the 2010s my district used to go up to almost DeKalb County and now I have Adams, Wells and Allen all nice and concise,” Lehman said. “Our goal is to make sure we have concise maps, we have fair maps and there’s going to be some movement just based on population shifts”

When COVID hit schools were forced to shut down. Since reopening, several students have decided to stay home and learn remotely. When a student chooses remote learning, the school they attend currently only receives 85% of the funding they would have gotten if the student was attending class in person. With this new bill that number would move back to 100%.

Lehman is authoring several bills, a majority of them surrounding COVID-19. Lehman says that he’s taking a “30 thousand look view” on the power of the Governor. Back in March 2020 Governor Eric Holcomb announced his executive order to stop the spread of COVID-19. Over the year that order has been extended several times.

“They normally last 30, 60, 90 days and now here we are in our 9th month of those,” Lehman said. “So sometime between those days of 1 day and 9 months should there be a legislative check and balance? I think there should be.”

If passed, Lehman’s bill would now require the governor to call legislators back to session in order for the extend an executive order pass 30 days. He says this bill will be a good balance when it’s all said and done.

Lehman is also co-authoring a COVID liability bill that will make sure that businesses can reopen without fearing of being sued for a COVID issues.

“What we are doing is putting in protections that say unless you were grossly negligent or willful miss conduct you are protected,” Lehman said. “Some people have said well there hasn’t been a lot of lawsuits, well there haven’t but we want to stop this from becoming an issue as the economy starts to open back up.”

Lehman is currently working on several bills that have not been filed yet. One of the most noticeable would require gun training for teachers who want to carry guns in school. Right now in Indiana, school boards can let teachers carry guns in school without any firearm training. Lehman is working with other lawmakers in hopes the bill will become law this year.