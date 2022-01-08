Hotel built around historic church opens in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A historic former church has been included in the design of a new hotel in Indianapolis.

The Hampton Inn by Hilton and Homewood Suites recently opened along the downtown Indianapolis canal.

It sits on the site of the Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, which was built in 1869. The church was the oldest African-American church in Indianapolis and played a key role in Indianapolis history.

When Sun Development & Management acquired the site in 2016, it vowed to preserve elements of the church in the 231-room hotel’s design. Guests will be welcomed inside a remnant of the church.