Hoosiers urged to file claims for Equifax settlement before deadline

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Time is running out for Hoosiers to file a claim for a restitution payment related to the Equifax data breach of 2017.

The Indiana Attorney General’s Office on Wednesday said residents have until Dec. 16 to file a claim to receive a portion of the $19.5 million Equifax paid the state of Indiana.

The breach happened between May 2017 and July 2017. The credit-monitoring company said at the time that “criminals” exploited a U.S. website application to access files, a high-tech heist that exposed sensitive information like Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses and, in some cases, driver’s license numbers.

The breach left 147.9 million Americans, including 3.9 million Hoosiers, compromised.

Afterward, the state of Indiana sued Equifax. The state was able to secure a settlement of $19.5 million.

The attorney general’s office said all the nearly 4 million Indiana residents impacted by the data breach are eligible for a portion of that money.

Hoosiers should visit IndianaEquifaxClaims.com and enter the required information to file a claim. You will be able to select whether you would like your payment digitally or in the form of a paper check.

Payments will be distributed after the Dec. 16 claim deadline.

“We structured our settlement with Equifax so that we could give Hoosiers the opportunity to claim money they may have lost due to Equifax’s failure to protect personal information,” Attorney General Hill said. “That money is just waiting to be claimed. Now, it’s up to Hoosiers to visit IndianaEquifaxClaims.com and secure their rightful portion of the settlement.”

Visit IndianaEquifaxClaims.com for more information about filing a claim and for answers to frequently asked questions about the settlement.