Hoosiers suspend all-conference tight end following arrest

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana has suspended all-conference tight end Peyton Hendershot following his weekend arrest.

Hoosiers coach Tom Allen says the indefinite suspension begins immediately.

The redshirt sophomore faces preliminary charges of felony residential entry and three misdemeanors after allegedly entering the room of his ex-girlfriend without her permission. Hendershot also is accused of grabbing and shoving the woman.

Last season, Hendershot set single-season school records for a tight end with 52 receptions, 622 yards and four touchdowns.