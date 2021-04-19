Hoosiers, Fighting Irish agree to 2-game series in 2030-31

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Hoosiers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish will play two games starting in 2030.

Indiana visits South Bend, Indiana, on Aug. 31, 2030. The Irish then travel south on Sept. 27, 2031. The two in-state programs last played in September 1991 and Notre Dame has not played in Bloomington since October 1950.

The Hoosiers went 6-2 last season and were ranked No. 12 in the final Associated Press Top 25. It was Indiana’s highest final ranking since 1967 when it went to the Rose Bowl.

The Irish finished last season at 10-2 and ranked No. 5.