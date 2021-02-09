Hoosiers can purchase health insurance through ACA exchange during special enrollment period

INDIANAPOLS (WANE) – Hoosiers have another opportunity to enroll in health insurance on the Federal Affordable Care Act Exchanges if they missed enrolling in the fall, the Indiana Department of Insurance (IDOI) said.

The 2021 regular open enrollment period ended on Dec. 15 2020. The new opportunity to purchase health insurance follows the executive order signed by President Biden on Jan. 28 to reopen enrollment on the Federal Marketplace. The special enrollment period is Feb. 15 to May 15.

Starting Feb. 15, Hoosiers seeking to take advantage of this Special Enrollment period can find out if they are eligible by visiting HealthCare.gov. If eligible, they can enroll and select a plan with coverage that starts the first of the month after plan selection.

IDOI said the premium must be paid by the 15th of the month after plan selection for coverage to start on the first of the next month. If the premium is paid between the 16th and the end of the month, coverage will start on the first of the month after next. Hoosiers will have 30 days after submitting their application to choose a plan.

Current enrollees will be able to change to any available plan in their area without restriction to the same level of coverage as their current plan during the Special Enrollment Period. Current enrollees will need to go through their application and make any needed changes to their current information, then submit their application to receive an updated eligibility result to continue on to enrollment. To learn more, visit the CMS Fact Sheet.

Indiana Navigators can assist Hoosiers with the process of applying for health insurance on the Federal Marketplace, IDOI said. Indiana Navigators are certified with the Indiana Department of Insurance and are located in counties across the state. Find a Navigator near you.

Hoosiers can also choose to work with an area insurance agent or agency. Verify if an agent or agency is licensed in Indiana on the Indiana Department of Insurance website.