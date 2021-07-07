Hoosiers can become organ and tissue donors when purchasing hunting, fishing and trapping licenses

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Donate Life Indiana and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources are partnering to give Hoosiers the opportunity to save lives as an organ and tissue donor when purchasing their hunting, fishing and trapping licenses.

Governor Eric Holcomb authorized the new program in March 2020 by signing Senate Enrolled Act 288 into law which adds the organ donation question to license purchase beginning July 7, the Indiana Donor Network said. With over one million hunting and fishing licenses sold annually, the program is expected to provide an opportunity for more Hoosiers to sign up as donors.

“This is a big step forward for donation in our state,” said Tim Clauson, board president of Donate Life Indiana. “One of our primary goals is increasing the number of registered donors in Indiana, and we’re excited to expand this opportunity to the hunting, fishing and trapping community.”

Over 100,000 people are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant nationwide, including more than 1,000 Hoosiers, the Indiana Donor Network said. One donor can save up to eight lives through organ donation and heal as many as 75 people through tissue donation.

Other ways to sign up as an organ and tissue donor include through the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles, on DonateLifeIndiana.org and through the iPhone Health app.