Hoosiers are reminded to report hazardous spills

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) wants to remind Hoosiers to report hazardous spills to the agency’s 24-Hour Emergency Spill Line at 888-233-7745.

Winter weather is expected to create hazardous driving conditions across the state, increasing hazardous material spills due to crashes. Hazardous spills represent a threat to public health and the environment, the department said.

Anyone responsible for a hazardous spill is required to report spills to IDEM’s 24-Hour Emergency Spill Line at 888-233-7745 within two hours of the occurrence under the Indiana Spill Rule (327 IAC 2-6.1), the department said. First responders and witnesses are also encouraged to report spills.

For additional information about IDEM’s Emergency Response program and the Indiana Spill Rule, please visit www.in.gov/idem/cleanups/2352.htm.