Hoosiers age 18 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine boosters

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) has announced that any Hoosier aged 18 or older can now receive a booster dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines as long as they received their second dose at least six months ago.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday approved the administration of a booster dose of both vaccines for people aged 18 and older following the FDA’s decision to expand its Emergency Use Authorization for boosters. The FDA previously approved a third dose for immunocompromised individuals and had allowed boosters for individuals who met certain criteria.

“Individuals may still choose which COVID-19 vaccine to receive as a booster shot. Some people may prefer the vaccine type that they originally received, and others may prefer to get a different booster,” IDOH said.

Individuals who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible for a booster two months or more after their initial dose.

Hoosiers age 18 and older who want to receive a booster are asked to go to www.ourshot.in.gov or call 211 for assistance finding a location.