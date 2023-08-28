INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The Hoosier Lotto jackpot has surpassed $30 million ahead of Wednesday’s drawing, according to Hoosier Lottery.

The state jackpot is currently at $30.1 million, making it the largest state lottery jackpot and the third-largest domestic jackpot in the U.S. behind Powerball and Mega Millions.

The current jackpot marks the first time the Hoosier Lotto has surpassed $30 million since 2019, although the jackpot is still well short of the record $54.5 million Hoosier Lotto jackpot in 2007, according to Hoosier Lottery.

Players can take a shot at the jackpot by purchasing a $2 Hoosier Lotto ticket at participating retailers.

Those interested in going for bonus prizes can add a “+PLUS” for $1 for a chance to win $1 million and other prizes through a second drawing that happens immediately after the Hoosier Lotto drawing.

Participants must be 18 or older to play, according to Hoosier Lottery.