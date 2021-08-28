Hoosier Lottery welcomes addition of Monday night Powerball

(HOOSIER LOTTERY) – The Hoosier Lottery is giving players more ways to get into the game with two exciting additions to Powerball®: America’s jackpot game! Today, a new Monday drawing joins the weekly lineup of Powerball drawings currently held on Wednesday and Saturday. In addition, a new add-on feature called Double Play® will give players another chance to match their Powerball numbers in a separate drawing with a top cash prize of $10 million.



Players are now able to purchase Double Play and Powerball tickets for the first Double Play draw and Monday draw to occur on Monday August 23.



Executive Director of the Hoosier Lottery and Board President for the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL) Sarah M. Taylor said, “With player interests in mind, we have continued to set our sights on exciting and innovative opportunities for the Powerball brand. The game Hoosiers love is even better. Powerball players will have more days to play, less time to wait between drawings and more ways to customize their play.”



Players can watch the Monday, Wednesday and Saturday Powerball drawings and Double Play drawings live online at Powerball.com with a new live stream feature that launched earlier this summer. The Powerball drawings will also be broadcast by participating television stations in Indiana, including Fox59 (Indianapolis), WNDU (South Bend), WANE (Ft. Wayne), WTWO (Terre Haute), WTVW (Evansville), and WYIN (Northwest Indiana).



Indiana had the very first Powerball jackpot winner in 1992 and leads the nation in Powerball jackpot wins with 39.



Ticket sales from a third weekly Powerball drawing and Double Play will contribute to funding public programs and services in each jurisdiction where the Powerball game is sold. Since its first drawing in 1992, Powerball has raised $25 billion for good causes supported by state lotteries.



Locally all Hoosier Lottery games, including Powerball ticket sales, directly support the state of Indiana. Since 1989 the Hoosier Lottery has contributed more than $6.3 billion to good causes, including nearly $730 million to local police and firefighters’ pensions and more than $917 million to the Teachers’ Retirement Fund.