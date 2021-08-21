Hoosier Lottery says ticket sales jumped 26% in past year

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Hoosier Lottery saw record profits in the past year as its ticket sales soared 26% from the year before.

Lottery officials say the big jump was fueled by growth in scratch-off ticket sales that accounted for nearly 80% of the lottery’s $1.7 billion in revenue during the year period ending June 30.

Officials had projected a slight drop in sales because of COVID-19 worries. But the boost in revenue will result in the lottery sending a record $375 million in profits to the state.

The state directs much of that money toward reducing auto excise taxes, along with boosting pension funds for teachers, police officers and firefighters.

