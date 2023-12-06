INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – If you’re feeling lucky this holiday season, you may want to get your hands on the new lineup of Hoosier Lottery games.

Hoosier Lottery announced Wednesday the arrival of five new holiday-themed scratch-offs and four new Fast Play games.

The scratch-offs, and the estimated overall odds of winning, are:

$1 Festive $50 – odds are 1 in 4.49

$2 Holiday Jingle – odds are 1 in 4.17

$3 Very Merry Crossword – odds are 1 in 3.75

$5 Holiday Wishes – odds are 1 in 3.71

$10 Holiday Cash Blowout – odds are 1 in 9.86

Non-winning holiday scratch-offs are also eligible for the Holiday 2nd Chance Promotion drawing, in which one grand prize winner will win $10,000, four players will win $5,000 and 20 will win $500, Hoosier Lottery explained in a release. The entry deadline for the 2nd Chance drawings is Jan. 8, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. The lottery noted the odds of winning are dependent on the number of entries.

“Gifting Hoosier Lottery games continues to be popular throughout Indiana. Our new Holiday Scratch-offs make shopping for all the adults on your list easy and convenient,” Hoosier Lottery Executive Director Sarah M. Taylor said in the release. “No matter the occasion, Hoosier Lottery Scratch-offs are fun gifts of entertainment.”

The four new Fast Play games, and the overall odds of winning, include:

$1 Jingle Bucks – odds are 1 in 3.71

$2 Peppermint Payout – odds are 1 in 3.53

$3 Holly Jolly Bingo – odds are 1 in 3.12

$5 Snowflake Cash – odds are 1 in 3.51

The scratch-offs even have “To” and “From” areas printed on the tickets to personalize the gift. As part of the “Gift Responsibly Campaign”, Hoosier Lottery reminds players the games are only for ages 18 and older. Learn more about responsible gifting on the lottery website.

“All year long, we encourage players to keep play positive by setting a limit, knowing their game and keeping it fun,” Taylor said. “The holidays are the perfect time to also emphasize that Hoosier Lottery products should always be given to adults from adults.”

The release said players can also participate in an exclusive and free myLOTTERY digital challenge, Holiday Game Night, that features festive games and activities. Players can earn points, climb the leaderboard and get entries for chances to win a prize pack valued at $250.