INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Hoosier Lottery is introducing a new draw game that players can buy tickets for starting next week.

“Cash POP” is the new game coming April 23, according to a release from Hoosier Lottery. Players can try up to five times each day, matching one number from 1 to 15 for the chance to win up to $2,500. They can wager $1, $2, $5 or $10 per “POP” to win a minimum prize of 5x the wager. Drawings occur at 9:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

“We are always seeking new ways to engage our loyal and new players and believe Cash POP provides a unique and exciting ‘pop’ of fun throughout the day,” said Sarah Taylor, the executive director of Hoosier Lottery.