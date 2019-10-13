Hoosier Lottery celebrates 30 years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Hoosier Lottery turned 30, and they’re giving you gifts!

Since the first Hoosier Lottery ticket was sold on October 13, 1989, it has awarded more than $13 billion in prizes and returned $6 billion to the state. The mission of the Hoosier Lottery is to maximize revenue to the State of Indiana, in a socially responsible manner.

Over the past 30 years, it has contributed hundreds of millions of dollars to police and firefighters’ pensions and to the Teachers’ Retirement Fund. Plus, it’s helped to reduce auto excise taxes by 50% for Hoosier vehicle owners.

All 92 counties in our state benefit from the Hoosier Lottery.

The Hoosier Lottery will continue to launch exciting new games, including new Scratch-offs every month.

It also has a new website coming later in the year that will offer a more personalized experience for players. As a part its 30th anniversary celebration, it will feature stories showcasing how the Hoosier Lottery is connecting Hoosiers across the state.

The Hoosier Lottery is also giving away a cutting board, stay tuned for those details.

WANE 15 and the Hoosier Lottery are giving away a scratch off every day, for 30 days, click here for more information.