‘Hoosier Hoops Highway’ signs to greet fans and teams participating in college hoops tourneys

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Fans and teams taking part in a number of college basketball tourneys scheduled to take place in Indiana in March will be greeted by special temporary signs after they enter Indiana on various interstates.

The Indiana Department of Transportation began unveiling “Hoosier Hoops Highway” signs on interstates serving cities hosting NCAA, Big 10 and Horizon League tournament sites.

Games will be played throughout Indiana in basketball arenas in Indianapolis, Evansville, West Lafayette and Bloomington.