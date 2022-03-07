

Jonathan R. Randall, Darla K. Randall

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A western Indiana couple are in jail after being arrested on felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and neglect of a dependent, according to Indiana State Police.

State police investigators from the Putnamville post began looking into 37-year-old Jonathan R. Randall and 56-year-old Darla K. Randall, both of Brazil, Ind., after receiving information from the Clay County Department of Child Services that they engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of 16.

After interviewing the couple and serving a search warrant at their home, detectives conferred with Clay County prosecutors and then arrested the couple on Friday, according to a state police media release.

No further details were released.

Both are being held at the Clay County Justice Center.