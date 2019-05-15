Honey spill causes sticky situation on Indiana interstate

A semi-truck hauling containers of honey lost control and rolled over on I-80/94 in Hammond Wednesday morning.

The semi was coming onto eastbound I-80/94 from Calumet Avenue when the front axle broke, causing the driver to lose control while carrying 41,000 pounds of honey. The driver wasn’t hurt.

At least four containers started leaking onto the roadway. The semi-truck was carrying eight containers. It also leaked diesel fuel on the interstate.

Indiana State Police noted the area had back-ups and delays, especially westbound because of “gawkers”. The area was expected to be closed for extended clean-up.