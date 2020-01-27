Homicide investigation leads police to 320 marijuana plants

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police discovered a marijuana grow operation of more than 300 marijuana plants at a South Bend property on Sunday.

It was “during the course of a homicide investigation” that state troopers and the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit went to South Bend home early Sunday. There, authorities found of 320 marijuana plants and marijuana cultivation equipment, according to an Indiana State Police report.

In the report, state police said no arrests had been made, but added “the investigation is ongoing.”