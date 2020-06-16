Homemade gun explodes, killing southern Indiana man: police

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (AP) — State police says a southern Indiana man has died after his homemade gun exploded while he fired it.

They say 39-year-old Scott Powers of Clarksville was pronounced dead at a Louisville, Kentucky, hospital after the incident Saturday morning. Police say Powers was with a friend in a wooded area in Scottsburg when he fired the weapon sometimes referred to as a “slam-fire” and containing a 12-gauge shotgun. The barrel exploded, injuring Powers in the neck.

Investigators believe Powers made the weapon himself.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.