LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – A Lafayette man is dead after a home explosion Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters responded and found the man inside the house. He had serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

First responders found dangerous materials within the house which may have been the cause. Investigators discovered the man was likely making homemade fireworks when the house burst into flames.

Residents in the area reportedly felt the explosion blocks away.

The man’s identity has not yet been announced. The investigation is ongoing.

Experts recommend using caution when storing or working with hazardous chemicals inside your home. Make sure to follow instructions on storage and proper use for whatever chemicals or materials you need to keep.