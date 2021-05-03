Homeland Foundation Scholarships open for 2021-22 school year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Homeland Security announced that Indiana college students who volunteer with a public safety organization can now apply for the FY 2022 round of the Indiana Homeland Security Foundation scholarship.

The Indiana Homeland Security Foundation scholarship offers higher education financial assistance for Indiana students who wish to pursue a degree, the department said.

A full-time student with at least 12 credit hours per semester is eligible for a $2,000 scholarship and a part-time student with at least six hours per semester is eligible for a $1,000 scholarship. The department said the scholarship must be used during the awarded school year, and the funds are intended solely to reimburse eligible student educational expenses.

Eligible applicants include Indiana residents who are an incoming or continuing student who:

Attends or will be attending an accredited Indiana college.

Must have a grade point average of 2.8 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Volunteers at a public safety organization such as fire, law enforcement, emergency management or emergency medical services (validated by chief executive). The Indiana Homeland Security Foundation board will determine compliance eligibility. For more information on the compliance of an organization contact grants@dhs.in.gov.

Applications are due by 4:30 p.m. on May 31. For more information, or to sign up for email updates about the Indiana Homeland Security Foundation scholarship, visit the IDHS website at dhs.in.gov/foundationscholarship.htm.

Applications can be submitted here. New users to the iGMS system must complete the New User Form.

For help or questions, enter a Grants Support Ticket.