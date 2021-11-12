Homecoming parade held for boy after surviving life-threatening crash

HAMLET, Ind. (WSBT) – A hero’s welcome home was held for a 3-year-old boy who was injured in a life-threatening crash in September.

Community, family, and even a furry friend welcomed Jacob home after more than nine weeks in the hospital.

He was airlifted after a car crash in September.

“I remember I was stuck under the dash, and Jacob’s car seat had come untacked and he was head down between the passenger seat and the ground,” said Amanda Minix, Jacob’s mother.

When doctors discovered he broke two vertebrae he was airlifted again to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis. Jacob had an eight hour surgery on an injury that has an 80% fatality rate. After surviving the surgery, doctors said he would be paralyzed on the left side for the rest of his life.

“He was on oxygen or a respirator to help him breath, his lungs and diaphragm weren’t working and his toe started coming back first,” said Minix.

For now he is still in a neck brace until his ligaments get stronger, but that didn’t stop him from driving around in his favorite toy. And as for being paralyzed, he was excited to show off his walking.

Cornett’s grandma, Brenda Minix, says having faith made all the difference in healing Jacob.

“I know that little boy and I know my god and we need to give them time to work. That whole parade, thousands of prayer warriors, gave us our miracle.”