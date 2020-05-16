Holiday World amusement park plans June 17 reopening

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana amusement park plans to begin reopening the popular destination in mid-June with reduced capacity, a virtual queuing system and other safeguards against the coronavirus.

Holiday World said it plans to reopen on June 17 with crowds limited to 50% of capacity. The park’s Splashin’ Safari water rides will reopen no later than July 4.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports the park has increased its sanitation procedures. Guests will be asked to use the park’s new online system that creates a virtual line for a given attraction.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.