INDIANAPOLIS – For the second year in a row, Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard and his Maniac Foundation hosted the “Shop with a Jock” event on the northwest side.

“I just want to put a smile on these kids’ faces,” Leonard said. “Just the excitement they have when they grab a toy and hearing their stories, that’s what it’s all about.”

Fifty kids from the Boys and Girls Club of Indianapolis got $100 each to buy some items on their holiday wish lists. They shopped side-by-side with “The Maniac” himself.

It was an experience the kids will always remember, but one the four-time All-Pro won’t forget as well.

“These kids need that special guidance,” said Leonard. “Make sure they see us outside of football and show them that we actually care about them.”

Which is why giving back to central Indiana is so important to him.

“Community means everything,” Leonard said. “‘This town has been behind me since the moment I got drafted. This is my opportunity to give back as much as I possibly can and show that I care about this city as much as they care for me.”