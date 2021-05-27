Holcomb wants Indiana state employees in offices in July

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor is directing all state employees to return to their offices by early July.

Gov. Eric Holcomb has told state workers the transition from a March 2020 stay-at-home order starts with senior staff, who must return by June 7.

Other employees should spend at least 50% of their time at the office by June 21 and return full-time by July 6.

In an email to state employees, the governor says face-to-face conversations “lead to innovation” and productive work.

The state will offer a vaccination clinic at the Indiana Government Center in Indianapolis on June 21-22.