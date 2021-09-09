Holcomb visits Afghanistan evacuees at Camp Atterbury

Many of the evacuees at Camp Atterbury are families with children (Photo courtesy of the Office of Governor Eric J. Holcomb)

CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. (WANE) — Gov. Eric Holcomb joined Brig. Gen. Dale Lyles, Indiana National Guard adjutant general, in a visit to Camp Atterbury on Wednesday to learn more about “Operation: Allies Welcome” and visit with some of the Afghanistan evacuees.

As a part of this federal mission, evacuees are staying at Camp Atterbury with the support of the Indiana National Guard.

“I’m so proud to see the work being done by the Indiana National Guard and our federal partners in such a short time to help these evacuees,” Gov. Holcomb said. “There has been an outpouring of kindness from Hoosiers to welcome those who aided and protected us.”

Gov. Holcomb visits with a evacuee family near their quarters at Camp Atterbury. (Photo courtesy of the Office of Governor Eric J. Holcomb)

The Governor meets with Adj. Gen. Dale Lyles and Brig. Gen. Niave Knell to discuss the current status of the mission and future plans. (Photo courtesy of the Office of Governor Eric J. Holcomb)

(Photo courtesy of the Office of Governor Eric J. Holcomb)

During his visit, Gov. Holcomb also met with medical personnel, federal partners, and volunteers to learn more about how the State of Indiana can create more opportunities for evacuees. (Photo courtesy of the Office of Governor Eric J. Holcomb)

(Photo courtesy of the Office of Governor Eric J. Holcomb)

Camp Atterbury is located 40 miles south of Indianapolis and recently began housing Afghan evacuees.

Task Force Atterbury, consisting of active-duty and National Guard service members supporting this federal mission, is providing housing, medical, logistics and transportation to the Afghans.